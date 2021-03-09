State Police seeking public assistance in identifying man who stole over $1K in merchandise from Potsdam Walmart

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a subject involved in a shoplifting incident.

The New York State Police have reported that on February 27, 2021, an unknown male suspect entered the Potsdam Walmart and stole merchandise exceeding over $1,000 in value.

As gathered from security footage, the suspect is described as white, with brown hair, a beard and was wearing a baseball cap with a sticker on the brim, a black jacket, gray sweatpants and tan boots.

Additional security footage pictures are featured below.

The suspect was see leaving the area in a red SUV.

Those with information have been asked to contact New York State Police investigator Sarah Goodrow at 518-873-2776.