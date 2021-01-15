State Police seeking public’s assistance locating 3 suspects involved in Potsdam Walmart shoplifting

State Police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating individuals involved in a larceny in Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities are requesting assistance from the public in locating individuals involved in a larceny.

New York State Police are asking for the publics assistance in identifying and locating three individuals believed to be involved in a shoplifting incident at Walmart in Potsdam, New York.

According to State Police, the incident occurred on December 23, 2020 where three suspect, two males and one female, entered the store and stole various merchandise. NYSP stated that stolen items are valued at a total of $315.93.

Authorities confirmed that all suspects have been described as while. One male was wearing a black hoodies with the word “Certified White Boy,” one male was wearing a gray hoodie with a white design and blue jeans, and the female wore a brown jacket and had her hair pulled back in a pony-tail.

Security footage from Walmart featuring all suspects is featured below.









New York State Police is asking any individuals who have information on the three suspects to contact Trooper Joshua Foster at State Police Canton at (518) 873-2776.