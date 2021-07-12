State Police ticket 540 North Country drivers over July 4th weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Police announced the results of the July Fourth weekend crackdown campaign.
The enforcement campaign ticketed 540 motorists in the North Country and issued 10,238 tickets statewide.
“Putting others in danger by driving impaired is unacceptable in the State of New York and those who do it will be held accountable,” stated Governor Cuomo. “Thank you to the women and men of law enforcement around the state who patrol our streets to keep us safe. Lives were saved this holiday weekend because of your hard work and dedication to the people you serve.”
During the campaign, Police utilized sobriety checkpoints, targeted reckless and aggressive driving, and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices.
A breakdown of violations by troop is listed below:
|roop
|Region
|Speed
|DWI Arrests(# of persons)
|Distracted Driving
|Child Restraint/Seat Belt
|Move Over
|TotalTickets(includes other violations)
|A
|Western NY
|435
|19
|22
|105
|8
|1,160
|B
|North Country
|143
|8
|4
|16
|5
|540
|C
|Southern Tier
|340
|9
|12
|40
|13
|702
|D
|Central NY
|294
|16
|12
|41
|5
|847
|E
|Finger Lakes
|360
|17
|13
|83
|6
|1,070
|F
|Upper Hudson Valley
|425
|42
|40
|154
|13
|1,319
|G
|Capital Region
|335
|11
|21
|68
|6
|838
|K
|Lower Hudson Valley
|753
|37
|13
|64
|17
|1,395
|L
|Long Island
|134
|18
|25
|15
|16
|457
|NYC
|New York City
|37
|3
|9
|20
|1
|468
|T
|NYS Thruway
|739
|15
|31
|65
|42
|1,442
The special enforcement period began on Friday, July 2, 2021 and ran through Monday, July 5, 2021.