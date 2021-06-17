State pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site coming to LaFargeville Central School

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A state-run COVID-19 vaccination site is coming to the North Country tomorrow.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that 12 pop-up vaccination sites will open in the next few days in order to serve areas with lower vaccination rates.

According to the Governor, these sites were chosen based on zip code data that displayed significantly lower vaccination rates compared to the statewide average.

LaFargeville Central School District was chosen as one of these sites, and will administer vaccinations on a walk-in, first come, first served basis.

The clinic will be open on Friday, June 18, 2021 and is located at the LaFargeville Central School at 20414 Sunrise Avenue.

Governor Cuomo commented on these pop-up clinics across the state.

“Thanks to our remarkable progress against the COVID virus, we’ve been able to lift nearly all COVID restrictions and return to life as we know it, but our work is not yet done because we still need to get more New Yorkers vaccinated,” stated Governor Cuomo. “We are doubling down on targeting the zip codes where the vaccination rate still remains very low, and these new pop-up sites are a testament to our ongoing commitment to make sure the vaccine is available and accessible to every community.”

Additional pop-up clinics included in the Governor’s announcement are listed below:

Capital Region

Fort Ann Fire Department 11289 NY-149,Fort Ann, NY Open: Thursday, June 17



Finger Lakes

Monroe County Mobile Vaccine Unit , This site is mobile and will move to different parts of Monroe County Open: Thursday, June 17

,

Central New York

Town of Richland Fire Department 30 Phillips Street, Richland, NY Open: Saturday, June 19

Victory Fire Department 12009 NY-38, Cato, NY Open: Thursday, June 17



Mohawk Valley

Beekman 1802 Mercantile 187 Main Street, Sharon Springs, NY Open: Saturday, June 19



Western New York

Broadway Market 999 Broadway, Buffalo, NY Open: Thursday, June 17

Cuba Memorial Hospital 140 West Main Street, Cuba, NY Open: Friday, June 18



New York City