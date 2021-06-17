State pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site coming to LaFargeville Central School

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A state-run COVID-19 vaccination site is coming to the North Country tomorrow.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that 12 pop-up vaccination sites will open in the next few days in order to serve areas with lower vaccination rates.
According to the Governor, these sites were chosen based on zip code data that displayed significantly lower vaccination rates compared to the statewide average.
LaFargeville Central School District was chosen as one of these sites, and will administer vaccinations on a walk-in, first come, first served basis.
The clinic will be open on Friday, June 18, 2021 and is located at the LaFargeville Central School at 20414 Sunrise Avenue.
Governor Cuomo commented on these pop-up clinics across the state.
“Thanks to our remarkable progress against the COVID virus, we’ve been able to lift nearly all COVID restrictions and return to life as we know it, but our work is not yet done because we still need to get more New Yorkers vaccinated,” stated Governor Cuomo. “We are doubling down on targeting the zip codes where the vaccination rate still remains very low, and these new pop-up sites are a testament to our ongoing commitment to make sure the vaccine is available and accessible to every community.”
Additional pop-up clinics included in the Governor’s announcement are listed below:
Capital Region
- Fort Ann Fire Department
- 11289 NY-149,Fort Ann, NY
- Open: Thursday, June 17
Finger Lakes
- Monroe County Mobile Vaccine Unit,
- This site is mobile and will move to different parts of Monroe County
- Open: Thursday, June 17
Central New York
- Town of Richland Fire Department
- 30 Phillips Street, Richland, NY
- Open: Saturday, June 19
- Victory Fire Department
- 12009 NY-38, Cato, NY
- Open: Thursday, June 17
Mohawk Valley
- Beekman 1802 Mercantile
- 187 Main Street, Sharon Springs, NY
- Open: Saturday, June 19
Western New York
- Broadway Market
- 999 Broadway, Buffalo, NY
- Open: Thursday, June 17
- Cuba Memorial Hospital
- 140 West Main Street, Cuba, NY
- Open: Friday, June 18
New York City
- Mt. Ararat Baptist Church
- 425 Howard Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
- Open: Friday, June 18
- Williamsburg Hatzalah Garage
- 320 Penn Street. Brooklyn, NY
- Open: Thursday, June 17
- Fordham Bedford Housing West Farms
- 999 East Tremont Avenue, Bronx, NY
- Open: Thursday, June 17 to Friday, June 18