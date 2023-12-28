WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Republicans are asking Governor Kathy Hochul to pump the brakes on the switch to electric buses.

Local state senator Mark Walczyk joined fellow senator Dan Stec and others in slowing down the switch to electric buses due cost and cold-weather.

School leaders I’m talking to are concerned about making up for the education gap shutdowns left behind, enrollment decline, quality instruction, and educating the next generation of leaders and employees. Nobody wants battery-buses. Nobody asked for battery-buses. Nobody thinks the Governor’s battery-bus plan is based in reality. New York State Senator Mark Walczyk

In a press release, Walczyk said that schools across the 49th Senate District will have a difficult time footing the bill for this mandate. NYSERDA estimates show that there’s 45,000 school buses in New York, which translates to a $20 billion price tag for converting every bus in every school district across the state by the 2035 deadline.