MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – It may be a holiday, but work is being done on a roadway in Massena.

State Route 131 will be undergoing construction work and closed off for work on the Massena Intake roadway starting on Monday, October 9.

The boat launch stay open, but can only be accessed from the west end. There will be traffic detours along Town Line Road and Pontoon Bridge Road.

The project will run through Friday, October 13.