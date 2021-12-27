LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new COVID-19 testing site, operated by New York State, will open in the North Country.

On Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed the opening of 13 new State testing sites to address the recent surge in COVID-19 sites. This includes a site at the Maple Ridge Center in Lowville, New York.

This site will offer COVID-19 testing on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Governor Hochul said that this site, along with the 12 others, will aim to “provide additional testing options in areas of high need.”

An additional site in the North Country was opened at Citizens Advocates in Malone. This site will offer testing Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All state-run sites will offer RT-PCR testing. Rapid antigen and rapid PCR tests will also be available within a few days of opening.

Appointments for these sites officially opened on Monday, December 27. These newly announced sites will open on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

The Governor’s Office confirmed that additional sites throughout the state are being planned. Information will be announced soon. A full list of COVID-19 testing sites by location can be found on the New York State website.