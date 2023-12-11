WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – New York State Senator Mark Walczyk will be deploying overseas as part of the Army Reserve

The captain in the reserves sent out a letter last week and made a social media post over the weekend discussing his deployment to Kuwait.

I have hired a team of people who have your interests at heart, who give me faith in our Republic, who inspire hope in New York State’s future, and they stand ready to work just as hard for you as I do, every day. I didn’t hire these people to work for me; I hired them to work for you so if you have any issue with New York State that needs straightening out, use them – they’re waiting for your call. New York State Senator Mark Walczyk

The state senator for the state’s 49th district will deploy at the end of January. He also said that other assemblypersons like Scott Gray, Ken Blankenbush, Will Barclay, Brian Miller, Robert Smullen, Matt Simpson and Mary Beth Walsh will also be there to look out for the interests of the district.