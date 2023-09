LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Paving on Lowville’s State Street will possibly cause delays for the next couple of days.

The project will run from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day until paving is completed. There will be no parking on the street on Thursday, September 14 and Friday, September 15.

This is the next step in a project that had the road milled in the middle of August.