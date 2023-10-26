WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State and the villages of Cape Vincent and Alexandria Bay will have announcements on the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative plan on Friday, October 27

The announcement in Cape Vincent will be at 11 a.m. at East End Waterfront Park on 1125 East Broadway. The Alexandria Bay stop will be at 1 p.m. at Scenic View Park Pier on 8 Fuller Street.

Both announcements will focus on flood resiliency and economic development. Representatives from Department of State will be joined by local officials from Jefferson County among others.

The announcement in Alexandria slated for last week was pushed back due to the water emergency in the City of Watertown.