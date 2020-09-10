Statewide campaign to raise awareness on worldwide suicide prevention day

NEW YORK (WWTI) — A newly launched campaign will help to raise awareness on worldwide suicide prevention day.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced on the internationally recognized day that a new digital campaign will be launched statewide. The campaign will help to raise awareness and inform New Yorkers of suicide prevention resources.

The “NY Cares Campaign,” will work to promote the prevention efforts of the Office of Mental Health and the Suicide Prevention Center of New York. The campaign will work towards two specific goals including taking steps to help people who are struggling and normalizing help-seeking behavior.

“Every suicide is a tragedy that takes an enormous toll on families, friends and communities across the state,” stated Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan. “We are implementing new and innovative programs and best practices that are making a difference. Our goal is to ensure that every New Yorker has access to the resources and mental health services they need to lead productive healthy lives.”

Although New York has one of the lowest rates of suicide nationwide, unfortunate losses approximate to 1,700 to suicide annually.

Additionally, Governor Cuomo issued a proclamation recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Month and September 10 as Suicide Prevention Day in New York.

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Proclamation can be read here:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours and can be reached at (800)-273-8255.

