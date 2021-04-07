Statewide Invasive Species Awareness Week scheduled for June

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The eighth annual Invasive Species Awareness week has officially been scheduled for 2021.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation and Agriculture Markets announced on Wednesday that the annual public awareness week will be held June 6 through June 12. The DEC urged organization on Wednesday to connect with local Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management to begin planning events.

Accoring to the DEC, Invasive Specie Awareness Week is an education campaign that features statewide events that promote an understanding of invasive species; how they get to New York, impacts and how to take action to protect state resources.

The DEC added that due to New York State’s role in international trade and travel, it is particularly vulnerable to invasive species.

“Each year, Invasive Species Awareness Week programs are increasing public awareness of the economic and ecological impacts of invasive species and what each of us can do to prevent their spread,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Public engagement is essential in the fight against invasive pests, so DEC encourages organizations across the state to work with their local PRISMs to offer another round of stellar programs this year.”

The State Agricultural Commissioner Richard A. Ball added, “”Public awareness and vigilance are key components to preventing the establishment and spread of invasive species in New York State. Events held during Invasive Species Awareness Week help inform the public and encourage people to watch for and report these pests.”

Past events during the week have included guided hikes to survey for hemlock wooly adelgid, water chestnut removals, social media campaigns, educational programs for children and educational trainings.

The DEC confirmed that interested partners must provide local Partnerships with information on propose events by May 24, 2021.

Organizations interested in hosting an event are asked to visit the New York Invasive Species Awareness Week website.