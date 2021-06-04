Statewide invasive species week beginning this weekend

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The state is preparing for its annual week that focuses on invasive species awareness.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Agriculture Markets announced on Friday that the state’s eighth annual Invasive Species Awareness Week will begin on Sunday, June 6.

Throughout the week, free public events and invasive species challenges will be offered, which will include daily webinars.

“Each year, Invasive Species Awareness Week provides an excellent opportunity for New Yorkers to learn about invasive species and how they can get involved to help protect our forests, grasslands, lakes, rivers, wetlands, and other natural areas from the negative impacts of invasive pests,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Anyone can be part of the solution and help to reduce the spread of invasive pests by making simple changes to everyday activities.”

According to the DEC, invasive species are plants, animals, insects and pathogens that are not native to an area and can result in harm to the environment, agriculture, economy or public health.

Known invasive species in New York include the Emerald Ash Borer, Spotted Laternfly and Hemlock Woolly Adelgid.

New York’s Eigth Annual Invasive Species Awareness week will take place from June 6 to June 12. Scheduled events include:

Statewide webinars about reporting invasive species, community engagement and simple invasive species prevention methods

Guided hikes and floating classrooms

Webinars demonstrating how to landscape with native species

Volunteer events to help remove invasive species

A full list of events can be found on the DEC website.