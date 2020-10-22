Statewide landmarks to be lit purple for domestic violence awareness

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Statewide participation in domestic violence awareness month will be visible on some of the most frequented landmarks.

Governor Andrew Cuomo officially announced that properties and landmarks statewide will be lit purple to mark “Wear Purple Day,” on October 22, 2020. This day is a national initiative to raise awareness of domestic violence.

“With this action, we shine a light on the plague of domestic violence in a show of support for survivors and their families,” stated Governor Cuomo. “The unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic have increased the sense of isolation faced by survivors, but New York will continue the fight to bring domestic abusers to justice and protect the most vulnerable among us.”

In the evening of October 22, the following landmarks will be illuminated purple:

One World Trade Center

Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

Alfred E. Smith Building

H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

State Fairgrounds Main Gate and Expo Center

Niagara Falls

Mid- Hudson Bridge

Grand Central terminal

Albany International Airport Gateway

Additionally, during the third week of October, New York State announced the launch of ten Domestic Violence Regional Councils to provide insight from stakeholders and experts.

Locally, New Yorkers are encouraged to illuminate their homes and business with purple light throughout October, and wear purple on October 22.

LATEST STORIES: