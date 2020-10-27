Statewide ‘Mask Up’ campaign: New York partners with designers to encourage mask wearing

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The phrase “Mask Up” is taking a new form in a statewide campaign.

Governor Andrew Cuomo and his daughter Mariah Kennedy Cuomo have announced the launch of “Mask Up,” a campaign set to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts. Governor Cuomo stated that New York State is set to partner with The RealReal and other fashion designers to remind community mask wearing.

According to Governor Cuomo, funds from the campaign will raise funds for communities impacted by the coronavirus. Specifically, the “Mask Up” campaign will donate mask profits to three charities working both in the state and nationwide, including Feeding America, Nurse Heroes and the New York COVID Relief Fund.

Through the campaign, New York and The RealReal have released a limited-edition “New York Tough” mask.

Mariah Kennedy Cuomo announced the launch on Twitter following Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement during a live press briefing on October 26, 2020.

As seen in the Twitter posts, those who post pictures with their masks are encouraged to challenge others to “Mask Up.”

“As we continue the fight against COVID-19, one fact is clear – masks help stop the spread and save lives. But it’s also clear that COVID fatigue is setting in and that presents its own challenge,” Governor Cuomo said. “We need to find creative ways to encourage people to wear masks. The Mask Up campaign leverages the creativity of the New York fashion community to help solve this public health challenge, while simultaneously raising funds for communities impacted by COVID-19. Take a look at the NY Tough masks and mask up. Together, we will beat this virus.”

Additionally, every Monday for five weeks, the RealReal and New York State will released themed masks. Governor Cuomo stated that each weekly theme will be centered around one of New York’s core values, including tough, smart, united, disciplined and loving.

The “Mask Up” campaign will include designers such as New York Public School, 3.1 Phillip Lim, 4SDESIGNS, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Alice + Olivia, Altuzarra, Chromat, Collina Strada, Jonathan Cohen, KES, Mara Hoffman, Mi Jong Lee, Michael Kors, Nili Lotan, Noah, Prabal Gurung, Public School, Rag & Bone, Romeo Hunte, Ryan Roche, Sandy Liang, Studio 189, Tanya Taylor, Thom Browne, Victor Glemaud and Zero + Maria Cornejo.

