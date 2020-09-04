Statue of Sojourner Truth installed at Walkway Over the Hudson State Park celebrates 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage

NEW YORK (WWTI) — One of the nation’s leading voices for abolition and universal suffrage in the 19th century will be honored at a New York State Park.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul and State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid commemorate the centennial anniversary of women’s suffrage by unveiling a statue of Sojourner Truth. The seven-foot statue is located at the Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park.

Sojourner Truth, born as Isabella Bomefree, freed herself a year before legal enslavement ended in New York. She traveled as a preacher, speaking her “truth” to the inequities people of color and women suffered. Throughout her life, she fought for justice under the law.

Featured on the statue is text, Braille and symbols to encourage viewer engagement. The folds of Truth’s skirt act as a canvas to depict Sojourner’s life experiences, including images of a young enslaved mother comforting her child, a slavery sale sign, images of her abolitionist peers, and a poster for a Women’s Suffrage March.

The statue was commissioned by New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo and was created by Yonker sculptor Vinnie Bagwell.

