NEW YORK (WWTI) — Although the holidays may be the most wonderful time of year, many serious household accidents happen throughout December, according to AAA.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, on average, there are about 160 decorating-related injuries each day during the holiday season, almost half of which involve falls. Additionally, about 14,800 people were treated in emergency rooms due to holiday decorating-related injuries in 2019.

AAA warned that holiday fires are especially dangerous. According to the CPSC, there were about 100 Christmas tree fires and about 1,100 candle fires in November and December on average in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The fires reportedly caused 30 deaths, 180 injuries, and nearly $56 million in property loss each year.

The company provided residents with what they should look out for throughout the holiday season to remain safe. This included slippery rooftops and icy stepladders that can be dangerous, especially when hanging holiday lights.

They also warned residents that their cars could be damaged while in store parking lots, they could slip on icy sidewalks, and how the weather can affect road conditions. Lastly, they advised residents to be cautious when hosting parties and serving alcohol as well as leaving parties after a few drinks.