CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A nationwide trend has hit the North Country.

St. Lawrence County Public Health has confirmed that sexually transmitted diseases have already surged in 2023, specifically cases of chlamydia and gonorrhea.

So far, the county has already identified 90 cases of chlamydia and 9 cases of gonorrhea since the start of 2023.

Public Health Director Jolene Munger attributed this surge to cases that have either been left untreated or unidentified.

“People just aren’t going to get tested,” Munger said. “If they are getting tested, they might not be getting treated. So they can get reinfected.”

She said reinfection most commonly occurs when an infected partner does not complete a treatment process. Public Health has now urged patients to take advantage of the County’s Expedited Partner Treatment Program.

EPT allows doctors to prescribe treatment medications for patients who test positive for chlamydia, gonorrhea or trichomoniasis and their partners.

“That provider can write a prescription for your partner for the same medication that you’re getting without ever seeing your partner,” Munger explained.

St. Lawrence County has also followed the statewide push for pregnant people to get tested for STDs before they give birth.

All STDs can be passed to a newborn child, according to Public Health.

“If the mom gets treated prior to giving birth, it will not be passed onto to the baby during the birthing process,” Munger stated.

Public Health also continues to encourage the public to utilize protection methods and get tested for STDs on a regular basis.

“A lot of them are now called STIs instead of STDs because they’re considered and infection instead of a disease because we have medications to treat them,” Munger explained. “If you have any concerns, make sure you get tested.”

St. Lawrence County Public Health has clinic hours for STD testing and appointments every Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

STD testing is confidential and free-of-charge. Call 315-386-2325 to make an appointment.