The Steel City Rovers will perform at the Clayton Opera House on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the performance will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Originally from the Hamilton, Ont., area, the group performs expressive music that is a composite of traditional Celtic songs and North American styles, including bluegrass, folk and roots.

The band’s original works touch on issues of love, loss, celebration and heritage, and band members breathe life into newly discovered instrumental melodies from as far back as centuries ago.

The Rovers stand out for powerful, emotive vocals and engaging entertainment, performing on replicas of historical instruments that rarely appear on today’s musical landscape.

Tickets are available for purchase, ranging from $10 to $20 per person.

Tickets can be purchased on the Clayton Opera House website, by calling the box office at 315-686-2200) or by walk-up during box office hours (Tues-Fri 11am-5pm and 1 hour before the start of each event).