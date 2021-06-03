Stefanik again calls for reopening of U.S.-Canada border

Signs Hang on the entrance way to Canada via the Rainbow Bridge on March 18, 2020, in Niagara Falls N.Y. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have agreed to close the U.S Canada border to non-essential travel in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but trade will not be affected. (AP / Jeffrey T. Barnes)

SARATOGA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lawmakers are continuing to push for the reopening of the Northern Border in New York State.

On June 3, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced that she sent a letter to Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkras urging the Department to ease restriction for non-essential travel across the U.S.-Canada border. Stefanik stated that this is if a reopening agreement and plan is not established prior to the expiration of restrictions on June 21, 2021.

In the letter, the Congresswoman addressed “inconsistencies” in the current restrictions, stating that “a coordinated, bilateral approach to reopening remains preferable.”

Congresswoman Stefanik added a statement on how these restrictions have impacted North Country communities.

Her statement reads:

“As Co-Chair of the Northern Border Caucus, I have worked with my colleagues across the aisle, our Canadian counterparts, the North Country Chamber of Commerce, and essentially anyone who will listen over the past several months to establish a bilateral, metrics-based plan to reopen the northern border, but the Canadian Government continues to lack the urgency this situation demands. Enough is enough – the United States needs to do what’s best for the American people and small businesses and reopen the northern border.” NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik

Stefanik claimed that this followed a statement made by Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stating that Canada will “make [its] decision based on the interests of Canadians and not based on what other countries want.”

Text from Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s full letter to Secretary Mayorkas can be read below: