Stefanik announces HUD funding for Watertown, Glens Falls

Washington, D.C. (WWTI) – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding for Glens Falls and Watertown.

The Community Planning and Development Program Formula Allocations provide grants to states and local units of government to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, specifically for low- and moderate-income communities.

Glens Falls will receive $490,696 in funding and the City of Watertown will receive $920,779 in Community Development Block (CDBG) Grants.

“I am proud to announce this HUD funding that will be used to support housing initiatives in Glens Falls and Watertown,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Affordable housing is a prominent issue in many areas in my district, and initiatives like this help communities to provide more affordable and suitable opportunities. I will continue to advocate for programs that enable our local communities to support those in need of assistance.”

