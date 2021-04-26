Stefanik co-sponsors legislation focused on advancing climate solutions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Following Earth Day on April 22, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced her co-sponsorship of new legislation focused on climate solutions.

Congresswoman Stefanik confirmed that she has cosponsored the Growing Climate Solutions Act. According to U.S. Congress documents, this legislation would establish a program through the United States Department of Agriculture to assist producers, farmers and forest owners seeking to participate in voluntary carbon markets.

Written in the bill, the purpose of this legislation is to prevent, reduce or mitigate greenhouse has emissions or sequester carbon.

Activities covered in this legislation include land or soil sequestration, emissions reductions derived from fuel choice, livestock emissions reductions, on-farm energy generation, energy feedstock production, fertilizer, reforestation, forest management, wetland or grassland restoration and grassland management.

Congresswoman Stefanik also claimed that this program would help solve technical entry barriers that prevent farmers and private landowners from participating markets.

“North Country farmers play a critical role in reducing global greenhouse emissions and creating sensible climate policy, and we must equip them tools and resources to be successful,” stated Stefanik. “I am proud to once again be an original cosponsor of the Growing Climate Solutions Act to ensure rural America has every opportunity to engage with the private sector, voluntarily participate in emerging carbon markets, and protect our natural resources.”

The Growing Climate Solution Act of 2021 was officially introduced to the 117th U.S. Congress on April 20, 2021.