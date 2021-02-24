Stefanik continues to push for U.S.- Canada border reopening

Signs Hang on the entrance way to Canada via the Rainbow Bridge on March 18, 2020, in Niagara Falls N.Y. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have agreed to close the U.S Canada border to non-essential travel in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but trade will not be affected. (AP / Jeffrey T. Barnes)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is continuing her push for the reopening of the United States- Canada border.

Prior to President Joe Biden’s virtual, bi-lateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, February 23, Congresswoman Stefanik released a statement urging the two leaders to discuss the Northern Border reopening.

According to Stefanik, the leaders were scheduled to “review joint efforts in areas of mutual interest such as the COVID-19 response…and the economic ties that bind our countries, as well as the deep people-to-people bonds we share.”

Stefanik stated that she believes these components have been negatively impacted due to the year-long closure of the U.S.- Canada northern border to non-essential travel.

She released the following statement urging the reopening:

“As the Co-Chair of the Northern Border Caucus and Representative of New York’s 21st Congressional District, I continue to work closely with my colleagues in Congress, our counterparts in Canada, small businesses, border law enforcement, and families who want safe travel across the northern border to resume. It is absolutely critical to our Northern Border economy, and the economic partnership with Canada that President Biden commits to a metrics based, bilateral plan to safely reopen the US-Canada border to non-essential travel as soon as possible.” Congresswoman Elise Stefanik

Previously in January, Congresswoman Stefanik wrote a letter to President Joe Biden outlining actions she claimed were necessary to reopen the international border.

These actions included establishing a bilateral plan for restoring travel, the prioritization of vaccines and testing for all Customs and Border Protection staff, safely reuniting families, developing a policy for Americans who own property in Canada and ensuring reciprocal access to transit through boundary waters.

The closure of the Northern Border to non-essential travel was recently extended through March 21, 2021.