Stefanik cosponsors Emergency Assistance for Safe Elections Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is cosponsoring the Emergency Assistance for Safe Elections Act.

The legislation is meant to help states ensure those who want to vote in person can do so safely and provides $400 million in funding for state and local election administrators for a variety of election purposes including:

$200 million to help local election administrators ensure polling places are clean and safe for voters.

$100 million to help recruit a new generation of poll workers by establishing a program to help pay part of the student loan costs of people who serve as poll workers.

$100 million to help clean outdated voter rolls and maintain accurate voter registration lists.

Updates to the Help America Vote Act to secure non-voting technology.

Banning of ballot harvesting.

“States are facing an unprecedented challenge in keeping this year’s elections safe and secure for all voters and volunteers, while implementing the proper protocols to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19,” Congresswoman Stefanik said.

“This important legislation will provide our local election administrators with the resources they need to keep polling places clean, provide the proper PPE to volunteers, and make sure that voters can either safely vote in person or opt to submit a mail-in ballot. This bill will ensure the mail-in voting process is more secure and help our states as they navigate this challenge. I will continue to support legislation and initiatives to protect our elections and ensure that North Country voters are able to participate safely and securely.”

