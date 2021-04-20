Stefanik cosponsors legislation to grow 1 trillion trees worldwide

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has cosponsored legislation to help support the conservation of one trillion trees across the globe.

This week, Congresswoman Stefanik announced that she cosponsored the Trillion Trees Act of 2021. According to text provided by the U.S. House of Representatives, the purpose of the bill is to establish forest management, reforestation and utilization practices, ultimately leading to the sequestration of greenhouse gases.

Stefanik claimed that if signed into law, the bill would “solidly the United States as a global leader of the One Trillion Trees Initiative,” and conserve, restore and grow one trillion trees worldwide.

“The North Country is home to plentiful forests and natural resources, and I have always been committed to finding market-based, fiscally responsible solutions to preserve our beautiful landscape,” stated Stefanik. “The Trillion Trees Act is a bipartisan, innovative approach to tackling the climate challenges we face by engaging the private sector to make our forests healthier, stronger, and more resilient.”

The Trillion Trees Act of 2021 was first introduced to U.S. Congress in February of 2020 by Arkansas Congressman Bruce Westerman.