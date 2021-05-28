Stefanik introduces Military Spouse Student Loan Deferment Act

In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., listens during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik introduced the Military Spouse Student Loan Deferment Act, legislation to ease the financial burden that higher education poses on active duty military spouses and their families.

If passed, the bill would defer student loans for certain military spouses for 90 days with no interest accrual to help compensate for the loss of employment due to their spouse’s change of duty location.

“I am excited to announce the Military Spouse Student Loan Deferment Act, which will serve as a helping hand for military spouses who selflessly and frequently relocate due to changes in duty location,” Congresswoman Stefanik said.

“Military spouses are often faced with having to re-establish themselves in new communities, find new employment, childcare, and other life necessities, and this bill will lift the financial burden of higher education during that difficult time. It is also my hope that this legislation will encourage military spouses to pursue a higher education in the future.”