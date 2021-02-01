Stefanik pushes for action on U.S., Canada border policy

Signs Hang on the entrance way to Canada via the Rainbow Bridge on March 18, 2020, in Niagara Falls N.Y. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have agreed to close the U.S Canada border to non-essential travel in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but trade will not be affected. (AP / Jeffrey T. Barnes)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Stefanik is pushing for more action regarding the United States/ Canada border policy.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced that she and Congresswoman Brian Higgins have lead a letter addressed to the Biden Administration, detailing recommendations regarding travel restrictions at the United States- Canada border. The letter addressed to President Biden included recommendations to support opportunities and improvements.

On January 21, 2021, President Biden issued an executive order addressing northern border restrictions, specifically calling for U.S. departments to work with Canadian agencies and develop a plan to be delivered within 14-days.

The letter lead by Congresswoman Stefanik and Congressman Higgins proposed the following actions:

Establish a bilateral plan for restoring travel

Prioritize vaccines and testing for Customs and Border Protection employees

Allow for families to safely reunite

Develop a policy for property owners

Ensure reciprocal access to transit through boundary waters

Congresswoman Stefanik commented on the recent proposals.

“As co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus, I am pleased that more than twenty of my republican and democratic colleagues have joined me in asking President Biden to immediately prioritize the reopening of the Northern Border,” stated Stefanik. “I have worked tirelessly with our counterparts in Canada on this issue, as it continues to impact North Country businesses, families, and communities. Today we’ve outlined tangible steps the Biden Administration can take to immediately relieve the hardships placed on border communities while charting a clear pathway forward. I will not stop working on behalf of my constituents until there is a tangible, long-lasting solution.”

According to Stefanik, when fully operational, the U.S.-Canada border over 400 thousand people and over $1.6 billion in goods cross daily.

The border between the US and Canada first closed to non-essential travel due to the pandemic in March of 2020. Restrictions were extended for the eighth time in early January 2021.