Stefanik recognizes 40th anniversary of ‘Chronicle’ weekly newspaper on House floor

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The Chronicle Weekly newspaper celebrated its 40th anniversary.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik spoke out in the capital to recognize the founding of the Glens Falls based newspaper.
The “Chronicle” newspaper is currently based in Glens Falls. According to the newspaper’s website, it was established in 1980 through a $1,700 investment and now services the Glens Falls- Lake George region.
Congresswoman’s Stefanik’s full remarks are featured below:
