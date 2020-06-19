Stefanik requests consideration of Craft Beverage Modernization Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik sent a letter to Speaker Pelosi and Leader McCarthy requesting that the Craft Beverage Modernization Act be included in any appropriate legislation that will be considered on the House Floor.

The legislation makes excise tax reductions for small brewers, distillers, vintners, and cider makers across the country permanent.

“Many of our North Country businesses, including our distilleries and breweries, have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic to manufacture hand sanitizer and support their communities in many other ways,” said Congresswoman Stefanik.

“I am requesting that House leadership enable passage of this important legislation that would provide tax relief for these small businesses that continue to make an impact. I will continue to advocate for North Country small businesses, who have shown great resiliency and made great contributions to our communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

