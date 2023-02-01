NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Hochul delivered New York State’s proposed 2024 Budget on Wednesday in Albany. Initiatives in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year include public safety, mental health, housing, education, child care, climate change, health care and transportation.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released a statement regarding the budget, calling it Governor Hochul’s “$227 billion Far Left budget for New York State.”

Stefanik said Governor Hochul isn’t prioritizing the citizens of New York and has given the state the most expensive budget in its history. The congresswoman reacted to bail reform, energy policies and illegal immigration in her statement.