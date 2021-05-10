Stefanik issues statement in support of National Police Week

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Elise Stefanik, Mike Johnson, Mark Meadows, Lee Zeldin, Jim Jordan

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2020, file photo Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., center, accompanied by from left, Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y. and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks to the media before the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. Conservatives in and out of Congress are expressing opposition to Stefanik’s rise toward House Republicans’ No. 3 leadership job. House Republicans plan to meet privately next week, and seem certain to oust Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from that top post. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — In observance of National Police Week, NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik issued a statement “commemorating the unsung heroes.”

Congresswoman Stefanik’s statement can be read below:

“On National Police Week, we commemorate the unsung heroes in our communities – our brave men and women in blue. I am proud to Back the Blue. As the Representative for New York’s 21st Congressional District, I am proud to represent thousands of brave law enforcement and correctional officers, sheriffs, deputies, United States Border Patrol Agents, Customs Border Protections Agents, New York State Troopers, investigators, and retired law enforcement officers who are integral to the fabric of our North Country communities.

The Republican Party is the party of law and order, and we will always proudly stand with our men and women in blue. I am honored to have the support of the law enforcement community in my district, and I will never let them down.”

U.S. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (NY-21)

National Police Week officially began on Sunday, May 9 and will run through May 15, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story