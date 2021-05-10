Stefanik issues statement in support of National Police Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — In observance of National Police Week, NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik issued a statement “commemorating the unsung heroes.”

Congresswoman Stefanik’s statement can be read below:

“On National Police Week, we commemorate the unsung heroes in our communities – our brave men and women in blue. I am proud to Back the Blue. As the Representative for New York’s 21st Congressional District, I am proud to represent thousands of brave law enforcement and correctional officers, sheriffs, deputies, United States Border Patrol Agents, Customs Border Protections Agents, New York State Troopers, investigators, and retired law enforcement officers who are integral to the fabric of our North Country communities.

The Republican Party is the party of law and order, and we will always proudly stand with our men and women in blue. I am honored to have the support of the law enforcement community in my district, and I will never let them down.”

U.S. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (NY-21)