WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is set to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

The North Country Republican representative will make her debut on August 26 in primetime during the convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Congresswoman Stefanik will speak on behalf of New York’s 21st district and in support of President Donald Trump.

Stefanik is up for reelection this November and will run against Democratic candidate Tedra Cobb.