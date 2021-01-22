Stefanik urges President Biden to discuss border reopening with Canadian Prime Minister Friday

Signs Hang on the entrance way to Canada via the Rainbow Bridge on March 18, 2020, in Niagara Falls N.Y. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have agreed to close the U.S Canada border to non-essential travel in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but trade will not be affected. (AP / Jeffrey T. Barnes)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Stefanik is urging for President Biden to discuss reopening the Northern border.

Ahead of President Joe Biden’s first call with a foreign leader, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released statements on Friday in relation to the reopening of the United States- Canadian border.

Her statements specifically address the reopening of the international boarder for non-essential travel in early 2021. She voiced concern in helping to safely restart the economy.

The restrictions on non-essential travel limits movement across the “land border” between the two country and has and continues to restrict all travel considered tourism or recreational.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik issued the following statements.

“As Co-Chair of the Northern Border Caucus and Representative of New York’s 21st Congressional District, I understand firsthand that bilateral collaboration between the United States and Canada is absolutely critical, especially as we work together to protect public health, safely restart our economy, and defeat the COVID-19 crisis,” stated Stefanik, “As we approach one year of border restrictions for non-essential travel, I strongly urge President Biden to commit to a metrics based bilateral plan to safely reopen the US-Canada border as soon as possible.”

The initial non-essential travel restrictions across the United States, Canadian border was first issued at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to limit the spread of the virus.

The United States-Canadian non-essential travel restrictions were previously extended for the eighth time on January 12. This extended the travel ban until February 12, 2021.