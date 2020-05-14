Stefanik’s Never Again Education Act passes Senate

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., questions former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, during the second public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump’s efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s legislation, the Never Again Education Act, passed the Senate last night.

The legislation will provide teachers throughout the country with the resources and training they need to teach children the important lessons of the Holocaust. The legislation passed the House in January. Congresswoman Stefanik introduced the legislation with Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY-12.)

The bill will amplify the work of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, leveraging a combination of public and private funds to develop and disseminate high-quality Holocaust education resources, which can be adopted by local schools and included in their curriculum. The bill has the support of more than 1,800 Holocaust survivors from 38 states, as well as 350 organizations from across the country.

“This critical, bipartisan legislation is a proactive measure to educate and provide states and schools with the resources necessary to incorporate Holocaust education into their classrooms, ensuring that all students understand the evils of Holocaust and its impact,” said Congresswoman Stefanik.

“I was honored to co-lead this bill through its passage in the House, and I applaud the Senate for passing it to reaffirm Congress’ commitment to Holocaust survivors across our country. I am looking forward to the President signing this legislation into law.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.