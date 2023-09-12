POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday, September 12 that there is a new high-power multi-charger hub for electric vehicles at the Stewart’s Shop in Potsdam.

The new site, installed by the New York Power Authority, is part of the of New York State’s EVolve NY fast-charging network, offers four high-speed chargers adjacent to four Tesla superchargers. All four Evolve NY stations include a next-generation power-sharing technology that allows any compatible EV to fast-charge at the maximum level of 350 kilowatts.

The availability of the multiple new units in St. Lawrence County will enable charging for the growing number of EVs statewide and support the State’s nation-leading clean energy goals that are positioned to reduce carbon emissions and pollution on roadways and create healthier communities.

Governor Hochul signed legislation in 2021 requiring all new passenger cars, pickup trucks and SUVs sold in New York State be zero emission by 2035. The regulation will help decarbonize the state’s transportation sector and advance the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act which calls for emissions to be reduced 85 percent by 2050.

The Power Authority partnered with Stewart’s Shops, a family-owned convenience store chain with more than 350 convenience stores and gas stations in New York and Vermont, to install charging stations at six store locations in the Capital and Adirondacks regions as part of New York State’s growing EVolveNY fast-charging network: Potsdam, Latham, Clifton Park, Schodack, Moreau and Keene.

The New York Power Authority’s EVolve NY program has launched fast-charging hubs throughout New York State to help fully electrify the transportation sector. Stewart’s Shops has been a valued site host, allowing expansion of high-speed charging in the Capital and Adirondacks regions. The Potsdam Stewart’s site, along with many others still to come, will make charging an EV quicker, easier, and more convenient no matter where you live or travel in New York. New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll

NYPA maintains the largest open-access high-speed charging network in New York State with 144 ports at 37 sites along major travel corridors and in urban hubs. In the North Country, four-unit EVolve NY hubs are located in Watertown and Plattsburgh, and a single port location is in Malone.