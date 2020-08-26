Stewart’s Shop ranked #1 in the state for milk and chocolate milk

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shop received good news on the August 25 New York Dairy Day at Cornell University.

The Upstate New York convenience store chain were best in the state for their milk and chocolate milk by the university’s Department of Food Science. The recognition is part of Cornell’s New York State Milk Quality Improvement Program.

To determine the ranking, Cornell University collected samples from various New York State milk plans in both October 2019 and May 2020. Samples included whole milk. 2%, 1%. fat free, flavored and chocolate milk. Samples were scored based on various criteria including flavor, microbial analysis, fat determination and freezing point.

According to Stewart’s Shop, the chain partners with 23 local dairy farm to source raw milk.

With roots in dairy, we pride ourselves on our longstanding history of providing fresh and local milk to our customers,” said the shops president, Gary Duke. “This Best Milk award is a testament to our hard-working dairy farmers and our experience in the dairy industry. Our customers can feel good about buying their milk and ice cream from Stewart’s Shops knowing that they are supporting local dairy farmers. We are so proud to take top honors in both the milk and chocolate milk categories.”

The chain reported an increase in milk and chocolate milk sales with more people at home.

