Stewart’s Shop to offer free coffee on National Coffee Day

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Coffee shops are brewing up celebrations for National Coffee Day.

As the annual day is around the corner, Stewarts Shop will offer free coffees to all customers starting at 12 p.m. on September 29. According to the shop, no additional purchase necessary to receive the promotion.

Additionally, the offer applies to any size, type and flavor of coffee.

Stewarts Shop reported that over 102,510 free coffees were provided during the 2019 celebration.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story