Stewart’s Shops and The Dake Family receives President’s Award by United Way

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shop and the Dake Family has been awarded for their donations to the United Way of the Greater Capital Region.

Stewart’s Shop and the Dake Family received the President’s Award by the United Way of the Greater Capital region. According to the United Way, Stewarts and the Dake Family are a top tier campaign supporter, ranking as “excellence in giving.”

Max Spritzer, Jennifer Atkins, and Amy Potter from Stewart’s Shop donations department, with Roslyn Cardish from the United Way.

According to Roslyn Cardish, the United Way’s Director of Strategic Engagement & Partnerships, Stewart’s was chosen as its recipient due to “strong passion for our community, and the way Stewart’s and the Dake Family seek opportunities that impact the greater good.”

Stewart’s gives $7.5 annually to over 6,000 non-profit organizations. $5 million of it comes from the Dake Family Foundations.

