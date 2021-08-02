Stewart’s Shops announces new limited edition ice cream flavors

Using data from online grocery orders in the United States, Instacart has determined each state’s favorite flavor relative to the national average — excluding vanilla. (Getty Images)

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Five new ice cream flavors will now be available behind the cone counter of Stewart’s Shops.

One of the new flavors will be Marionberry Cookie, which is a has a fruity flavor featuring a blackberry base with a chocolate cookie crumb swirl.

Stewart’s will also be bringing back a customer favorite, Campfire S’moreo, which is a toasted marshmallow flavored ice cream with a graham cracker swirl and Oreo pieces.

The Chocolate Sea Turtle will provide customers with a sweet and salty option, with chocolate ice cream that has a sea salt caramel swirl and chocolate fudge pecans.

Another fruity option will be Just Peachy, which is a gluten free peach flavored ice cream with a honey swirl and peach pieces.

The last new seasonal flavor will be Piece of Cake, a butter cookie ice cream with a milk chocolate icing swirl and yellow cake pieces.

The new ice cream will be a part of Stewart’s summer season flavors, and are available starting August 1.