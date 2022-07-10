NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops is celebrating its 101st anniversary this year and is highlighting the history of the company in honor of its birthday.

The company reminded customers that their ice cream originally started as Dake’s Delicious Ice Cream in 1921. According to the company, the Dake brothers grew up on a dairy farm near Middle Grove, New York. They realized there was a market for ice cream after selling 4,000 gallons of ice cream in their first year.

In 1923, Charles and Percy Dake borrowed $10,000 to rent and convert a railroad freight station into an ice cream manufacturing plant. They purchased a bright red Model-T delivery truck and paint “Dake’s Delicious Ice Cream” on the side of it and began delivering ice cream to Saratoga, Troy, Schenectady, and Albany for $5 per 5-gallon can.

Over the next decades, the company continued to grow and expand in New York. The first Stewart’s ice cream shop is located in Ballston Spa, New York. The company continues to serve local communities and picks up milk from over 20 local, family-owned farms in Saratoga, Rensselaer, and Washington counties.

More information on the company and the process they use to create their products can be found on Stewart’s Shops website.