SARATOGA SPRING, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s officially ice cream season!

To celebrate, Stewart’s Shops has launched four new flavors at its ice cream counter.

The first flavor is Peanut Butter Jelly Time. This is a peanut butter ice cream with strawberry and peanut butter swirl.

The second new flavor is Salted Caramel Cheesecake, which features salted caramel with and spongey cheesecake pieces.

Stewart’s is also debuting its French Toast Roast. Columbian ice cream with maple syrup swirl and cinnamon sugar shortbread pieces.

The final new flavor is Blueberry Crumble. This is a French custard ice cream and includes oatmeal cinnamon crumble and a blueberry swirl.

Stewart’s also is bringing back two fan-favorite flavors to the counter. This includes Campfire S’Moreo and Chocolate Caramel Tornado, which is returning after four years.

All flavors were available at Stewart’s Shops locations across New York beginning on Sunday, May 1.