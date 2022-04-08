WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The United Way of Northern New York has received a significant donation from Stewart’s Shops.

Stewart’s Shops and the Dake Family has granted the United Way of Northern New York $7,500 and an additional $1,000 through the Stewart’s Holiday Match. This was awarded following the success of the United Way’s Asset-Limited, Income Constrained, Employed, or ALICE, program.

Through the ALICE program, the United Way designates facilitators to work with their clients, individuals and families to solve problems and assist those who are struggling financially.

ALICE serves public school districts, BOCES programs, colleges and numerous nonprofits in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

“Our ALICE Program here at the United Way of Northern New York is helping people in our community daily with their unforeseen financial hardships by enhancing resources throughout Northern New York,” United Way Director of Development Natasha Gamble said in a press release. “These are the individuals and families who are employed and usually working two or three jobs, but when an extra medical expense occurs or their vehicle stops working and they can’t get to work, they can possibly lose their job and fall into unemployment.”

Stewart’s Shops Director of Corporate Philanthropy Jennifer Frame commented on the company’s donation to UWNNY.

“Stewart’s is committed to giving back to all our shops’ communities,” Frame expressed. “Helping families in need of assistance through the ALICE Program of the United Way is an important part of that commitment.”

This funding was awarded on April 8, 2022.