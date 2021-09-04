Stewart’s Shops ice cream, sherbet earn top honors at World Dairy Expo

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shop ice cream represented the North Country at the 54th annual World Dairy Expo.

Stewart’s Shop products ranked highly out of 1,400 entries for their Championship Dairy Product Contest, with multiple standing out as winners. The contest is the only all dairy contest offered in the country and receives entries from across the country. This year, the company earned a top three finish in six different categories and had two first place winners.

In the chocolate ice cream category Stewart’s Shops came in first, officially earning the company the best chocolate ice cream from Canada to Mexico title. The company’s Mango Dragon Fruit Sherbet which made its debut in 2020 also proved itself, receiving the title for best sherbet.

Mint Cookie Crumble, Peanut Butter Pandemonium and Milk Chocolate Gelato had excellent showings, placing in the top three in their respective categories.

Stewart’s whole milk earned a second-place finish in the Open Class Pasteurized Milk division.

Stewart’s Shops processing plant is located in Saratoga Springs and uses milk from over 20 local farms for their products. The milk that is gathered locally transfers from the farm to shops in under two days.