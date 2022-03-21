NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops is springing into the warmer weather by introducing new ice cream flavors for their customers to enjoy.

Starting March 17 the company will be releasing the new flavors one at a time, with a new flavor being available every week. One of the flavors returning to stores will be Campfire S’moreo, which is toasted marshmallow flavored ice cream with a graham cracker swirl and crushed chocolate cream cookies.

Stewart’s Peanut Butter Jelly Time ice cream will be making its debut this spring season. The flavor consists of peanut butter ice cream with a strawberry swirl and a peanut butter swirl.

Another new flavor this season will be Salted Caramel Cheesecake which is salted caramel cheesecake flavored with a rich salted caramel swirl and spongey cheesecake pieces. Chocolate Caramel Tornado will also be returning to the store’s freezers which is a chocolate and sea salt caramel ice cream with a chocolate caramel swirl and chocolate-covered honeycomb pieces.

Another flavor the company will be offering is French Toast Roast which is rich Colombian ice cream with a maple syrup swirl and cinnamon sugar shortbread pieces. The final new flavor will be Blueberry Crumble, which is made with French custard ice cream, oatmeal cinnamon crumble, and a blueberry swirl.

More information about Stewart’s Shops and their spring ice cream flavors can be found on their website.