SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops has once again been named a Times Union Top Workplace in 2022.

This was announced by Stewarts on April 11 after the company was named a Top Workplace by Times Union for the sixth time.

Stewart’s was named a Top Workplace following surveys distributed to employees. Over 17,000 employees participated in the 2022 award series. According to Stewarts, companies who won the award “prioritize people and culture to create the best workplace possible.”

Additionally, companies were evaluated over six different categories. This included company values and goals, employee engagement and growth opportunities, compensation and benefits.

Stewart’s Shops has over 5,000 employees with over 350 shops across New York and Vermont.