WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Who doesn’t love ice cream as a gift?

Stewart’s Shops is offering 50¢ single scoop ice cream cones for Father’s Day this year.

This offer applies to all ice cream flavors at all Stewart’s Shops locations.

The convenience store chain is also offering seasonal ice cream flavors such as Marionberry Cookie, Camfire S’moreo, Chocolate Sea Turtle, Rasberry Cheesecake, Just Peachy and Piece of Cake.

Get your 50¢ all day on Sunday, June 20, 2021.