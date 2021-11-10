Stewart’s Shops offering all customers 50¢ cones on Veterans Day

Using data from online grocery orders in the United States, Instacart has determined each state’s favorite flavor relative to the national average — excluding vanilla. (Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops will be celebrating Veterans Day by offering all of their customers 50 cent ice cream cones.

According to a press release from the company, they are opening up the offer to show their appreciation for all who serve and who have served the country. Customers will be able to fill the cone with their favorite flavor of Stewart’s ice cream for 50 cents throughout the day on November 11.

The release also listed some of the organizations the company supports that work to help veterans with life and job skills and set up Veteran-focused events. These organizations include Amvets, American Legion, Operation Adopt-A-Soldier, Care Packages for Soldiers, Hometown Soldier Fund, Wounded Warriors Project, Army National Guard, US Navy Housing, Department of Naval Affairs, Marine Corps Veterans Association, Marine Corps League, Toys for Tots, SO Fort Drum, Fort Drum Liaison Organization, North Country Spouses’ Club, and many more.

More information on Stewart’s Shops and how they honor Veterans and the holiday can be found on their website.