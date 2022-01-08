NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops is introducing a couple of new flavors to customers at their stores.

According to a press release on the company’s website, customers will now have the opportunity to purchase hot Chocolate Raspberry coffee. The company described the new coffee flavor as “the sweet combination of rich dark chocolate and sweet and tart raspberries.”

They also introduced their limited edition Maple Muffins. More information on both new and old flavors can be found on the Stewart’s Shops website.