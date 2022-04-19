New YORK (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops will be offering their customers free hot refills on April 22.

According to the company, they will be refilling all reusable mugs up to 32 ounces throughout the day in honor of Earth Day. They said the effort is their way of promoting sustainability by saving some green and utilizing the company’s coffee refill program.

The deal includes hot coffee, hot tea, or hot chocolate. Consumers will be able to choose from Stewart’s House Blend, Decaf, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Richer Roast, Maple French Toast, or Blueberry Crumble.

Additionally, to support the planet, Stewart’s plant has over 2,400 individual solar panels on the roof which supplies 75% of the power to their 50 locations. They also use solar energy from two offsite locations in Halfmoon and Castle Creek.

The company also highlighted how they recycle over six tons of cardboard on daily basis, which amounts to over 4.5 million pounds of cardboard, office paper, plastic, metal, and light bulbs each year. Stewart’s Shops also uses reusable products including totes, dairy cases, ice cream baskets, and bread trays during deliveries to reduce waste.

They have also been expanding their EV charging networks through their partnership with EVolve New York. The company plans on having more than 82 EV charging stations at 16 shops by the end of 2022.

More information about Stewart’s Shops and their efforts toward supporting the planet can be found on their website.