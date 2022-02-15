WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Stewart’s Shop in Watertown may be moving to a new location.

Stewart’s Shops is proposing to relocate its shop at 1226 Washington Street to a proposed site located at 108 Flower Avenue East in the City of Watertown. This is according to a proposal shared by Watertown City Council Members.

The site on Washington Street was first built in 1995. Stewart’s said that the reasoning behind a proposed relocation is to “meet the evolving needs of [its] communities.”

“We need to upgrade from the legacy site that was built in October 1995. The current location isn’t accessible to pedestrian shoppers. Shopping ‘small’ and local has become the new normal. Walkable services have become desirable,” Stewart’s said in its proposal.

According to Stewart’s the new location would offer expanded grab-and-go food options, hot food, beverage and grocery items, have expanded seating and parking and have the ability to add an EV Charging station.

Additionally, Stewarts added that the new location would repurpose an underutilized lot and would be more accessible to pedestrians.

For this site to be moved to Flower Avenue in the City of Watertown, the relocation would need approvals from the City’s Planning Board, Zone Change and Special User Permit from the City Council.

A meeting on this proposal will be held on February 15 at Savory Downtown. The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m.